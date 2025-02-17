Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Milind Manek joins the cast of Kumkum Bhagya

Actor Milind Manek who played the role of Raj in Yeh Hai Chahatein, has joined the Balaji family again, with Balaji Telefilms’ show Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV. As we know, Kumkum Bhagya is going through a generation leap after which the present leads Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma will exit the show. Now, actors Akshay Bindra and Pranali Rathod will enter the show as the new leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Gurdeep Kohli, Vijhay Badlaani, and Nitin Vakharia playing important roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Gurdeep Kohli and Vijhay Badlaani join the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Exclusive: Nitin Vakharia joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

As for Milind, he was seen in the love triangle plot played between him, Jeevansh Chadha and Pragati Chourasiya in Star Plus’ Balaji Telefilms’ show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We buzzed Milind but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Kumkum Bhagya started with the first season featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, the second season starring Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, and the current season with Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma. The present leads Abrar and Rachi will soon exit the show.

