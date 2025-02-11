Exclusive: Nitin Vakharia joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Seasoned actor Nitin Vakharia who is known for his immaculate portrayals in TV shows Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Maniben.com, Spy Bahu, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, etc, has bagged a meaty role in Zee TV’s new season of Kumkum Bhagya. The long-running and popular Balaji Telefilms show is soon headed for a generation leap, which will bring new leads to the frontline.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about seasoned actors Gurdeep Kohli and Vijhay Badlaani bagging meaty roles in the integral story plot. If you have not read this story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Gurdeep Kohli and Vijhay Badlaani join the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

As of now, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Nitin Vakharia has been inducted into the cast of Kumkum Bhagya post its leap.

As per a reliable source, “Nitin will be part of the male lead’s family and will be one of the elder generation cast in the main family.”

We buzzed Nitin but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Kumkum Bhagya started with the first season featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, the second season starring Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, and the current season with Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma. The present leads Abrar and Rachi will soon exit the show.

