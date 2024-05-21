Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pratiksha Honmukhe to enter Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Actress Pratiksha Honmukhe who was last seen in the role of Ruhi in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will make a strong comeback on TV. Yes, Pratiksha, along with her co-star Shehzada Dhami was eased out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. That is now history, as Pratiksha has worked her way out of the issue she faced, and has bagged her next plump role on TV. Yes, Pratiksha will make her entry in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the Mukta Dhond show produced by Malhar Content Creators.

The story in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is headed towards the wedding of Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha). Even though they have planned a fake wedding, it is certain that Virat and Amruta are slowly falling in love with each other.

At this juncture, there will be a big entry, that of a new girl in the plot. The girl to enter will be Priyanka, who was Virat’s ex-wife, who left him after marriage. Virat has been carrying the tag of being a divorcee. And the lady’s return to his life will create new sparks.

As per a reliable source, “Pratiksha Honmukhe will play the role of Priyanka. Her entry will bring in a complicated love triangle in the plot.”

We buzzed Pratiksha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Mukta Dhond and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

