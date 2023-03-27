Actor Yogendra Kumaria will soon join the cast of Colors’ supernatural romantic thriller, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, the show will see an important entry.

The show has recently seen crucial entries of actors Shilpa Sakhlani, Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Malhar Pandey etc.

Now, Yogendra will play a very important character, that of Mahendra in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Like every new entry, this new entry will also be interesting, and will be intriguing.”

We buzzed Yogendra but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Yogendra has featured in shows CID, Beyhadh and more. He was recently seen in Rakshabandhan – Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal traverses the story of two werewolf brothers, Armaan and Veer and their love story with Esha. Actors Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh play the leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.