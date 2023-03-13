Leena Goenka who was recently seen in Dangal’s Bindiya Sarkar in the Holi track will now enter the Sony SAB show Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show will see a few new entries. As we know, the sad and untimely death of Tunisha Sharma and the subsequent arrest of lead actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan and his judicial custody, brought about a sea-change in the cast of the show. Actor Abhishek Nigam entered the show as Alibaba. Manul Chudasama replaced Tunisha in the role of Marjina.

News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Leena will enter the show in a negative role. She will have a prominent character to play in the upcoming story plot.

Leena has earlier featured in TV shows Tujhse Hai Raabta, Maddam Sir, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We buzzed Leena but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

