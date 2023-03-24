Actor Farukh Saeed who was seen in TV shows Humkadam, Alif Laila, Ishaaroon Ishaaron Mein etc, will soon enter the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has recently taken a generation leap. Actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali have entered the show as the new leads.

As we know, Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta Luthra continues to be part of the show. However Shakti Arora has now been replaced by Shakti Anand as Karan Luthra.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about Roma Bali entering the show in a motherly role.

Now we hear of Farukh Saeed bagging Kundali Bhagya.

As per a reliable source, “Farukh will play father to Sana Sayyad’s character and will be the husband of Roma Bali.”

