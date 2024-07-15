Geetha LLB On Colors, Yet Another Bengali Show Adaptation In Hindi After Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

Star Plus is all set to launch the Hindi version of its famous South show Karthika Deepam which was made in Bengali as Anurager Chhowa. Now, Colors is all set to start work on yet another Bengali show to be adapted to Hindi. The channel will soon launch the show Geetha LLB produced by Blue Productions, which is the remake of the Bengali show with the same name.

News has been rife about Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra playing the leads in Geetha LLB. The show will be yet another launch on Colors.

Colors has launched quite a number of shows that include Suhagan Chudail, Krishna Mohini, Mishri. It has Megha Barsenge, a LSD Films show and a Leena Gangopadhyay produced show coming too.

Well, the list of Bengali shows that are remade in Hindi is increasing with every passing day. What’s your take on the good and popular Bengali content available on TV?

Tell us here.