Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin all set for a refreshing beginning; new poster picture garners attention

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the popular Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is all set for yet another new beginning. Another leap is all set to take place, which will bring new horizons in the life of the protagonist, Savi (Bhavika Sharma). As we know, the Bhosale family along with the male lead Ishaan Bhosale (Shakti Arora) will soon bid adieu. The show will have Hitesh Bhardwaj entering as the new male lead.

This revamp will kickstart a new journey for Savi. We know of Savi aspiring to become an IAS officer. However, post this leap, it is heard that she will be shown as a teacher. Hitesh is said to play a single father with a dark past. Child actress Amyra Khurana is set to play his daughter.

Well, the media is abuzz with the new poster of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin getting released. The poster picture shows Bhavika and Hitesh standing apart, and it is the child who is seen touching both of them, indicative of being the catalyst in bringing them together.

You can check the poster here.

Are you all ready for this new beginning in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Will you miss the outgoing Shakti Arora? You can state your comments here.