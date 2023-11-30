Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Maintains Supremacy As No 1 Show, Imlie Takes 2nd Slot, Anupamaa At No 3

The race to the top of TV shows across GECs is getting interesting now!! As we know, Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut was holding on to the Numero Uno slot for a long time. However, it was toppled over by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment for Star Plus. The show has maintained a consistent run as the top show for the last many weeks. The last week ratings saw the ICC World Cup semifinals and finals taking a toll on the rating of Hindi TV shows. But now, we are back for good, with shows creeping up on high points soon after the ultimate cricket clash ended. Here is a look at the latest ratings that have come today (30 November).

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin seems to have moved ahead and is a confident leader with 2.5 TVR. The show to have gained the second position is Imlie, produced by 4 Lions Films. The show which took the generation leap a few months back, is again looking to surge forward. Imlie takes the #2 position with a TVR of 2.0.

Anupamaa, shares the 3rd slot with the Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Telefilms. Both shows have a TVR of 1.9. Teri Meri Doriyaann which was occupying #2 slot has gone down in ratings. It now shares the 4th slot with Pandya Store produced by Sphere Origin for Star Plus, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav on Colors produced by Swastik Productions and Parineetii on Colors produced by Balaji Telefilms. All these four shows have a TVR of 1.8.

New Star Plus show Jhanak has opened with a TVR of 1.6. Bigg Boss has a TVR of 1.7. Yeh Hai Chahatein which has shifted to the 11 PM slot on Star Plus has a TVR of 1.2, seeing a significant drop. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which took a generation leap recently, ranks No 11 with 1.6 TVR.

Are you all happy with the ratings this week? Which show will fare well next week? You can have your say here.