Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Takes The No. 1 Spot For The Second Week; Check Here

The ratings have come again this week!! And for the second consecutive week, Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment holds on to the No. 1 spot on the ratings chart. As we know, Star Plus’ Anupamaa, the show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut was toppled from the top position it occupied for many months now. This week too sees the same, with Anupamaa having to be content with the No. 2 position. Teri Meri Doriyaann the show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment which surprised everyone by taking the No. 3 slot last week, remains consistent at the number 3 slot this week too.

This week, top show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin raked a TVR of 2.4 when compared to 2.6 last week. Anupamaa remained a close second with 2.1 TVR when compared to 2.3 last week. Teri Meri Doriyaann which sprung up last week with a TVR of 2.1 stayed at the 3rd position this week with a TVR of 2.0.

All the top three shows have big drama to come. Anupamaa sees the fight of Anupamaa and Anuj to get justice for Samar. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has opened up the new track of Ishaan becoming Savi’s mentor. Teri Meri Doriyaann is seeing the climax to the Rumi track, wherein he has kidnapped Sahiba, with Angad trying to save his wife.

What do you think will happen next week? Will Anupamaa regain its No. 1 spot? Will we see any other surprise entry in the Top 3 shows, next week?

Keep yourself updated with the latest news at IWMBuzz.com.