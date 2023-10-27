Television | News

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Takes The No. 1 Spot For The Second Week; Check Here

Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made it again to be the No. 1 show according to the latest ratings. Anupamaa stands at a close No. 2 spot and Teri Meri Doriyaann continues its good run as the top third show. Read on.

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Oct,2023 15:00:31
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Takes The No. 1 Spot For The Second Week; Check Here 864605

The ratings have come again this week!! And for the second consecutive week, Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment holds on to the No. 1 spot on the ratings chart. As we know, Star Plus’ Anupamaa, the show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut was toppled from the top position it occupied for many months now. This week too sees the same, with Anupamaa having to be content with the No. 2 position. Teri Meri Doriyaann the show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment which surprised everyone by taking the No. 3 slot last week, remains consistent at the number 3 slot this week too.

This week, top show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin raked a TVR of 2.4 when compared to 2.6 last week. Anupamaa remained a close second with 2.1 TVR when compared to 2.3 last week. Teri Meri Doriyaann which sprung up last week with a TVR of 2.1 stayed at the 3rd position this week with a TVR of 2.0.

All the top three shows have big drama to come. Anupamaa sees the fight of Anupamaa and Anuj to get justice for Samar. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has opened up the new track of Ishaan becoming Savi’s mentor. Teri Meri Doriyaann is seeing the climax to the Rumi track, wherein he has kidnapped Sahiba, with Angad trying to save his wife.

What do you think will happen next week? Will Anupamaa regain its No. 1 spot? Will we see any other surprise entry in the Top 3 shows, next week?

Keep yourself updated with the latest news at IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG!! Samrudh returns, this time to marry Durva 864623
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG!! Samrudh returns, this time to marry Durva
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan gets insecure 864484
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan gets insecure
My travel buddy is my wife Neha Saxena: Shakti Arora 864355
My favorite travel buddy is my wife Neha Saxena: Shakti Arora
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi goes against Bhavani for Harinee 864000
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi goes against Bhavani for Harinee
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover 863237
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s surprise entry as 3rd show

Latest Stories

Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos 864783
Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Read Latest News