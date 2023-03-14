Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen riveting twists wherein Virat (Neil Bhatt) is not able to move on with Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) even when he is married to her. He has realized that he still loves Sai (Ayesha Singh) and even confessed his love in public in his intoxicated state during Holi.

Now, the track will focus on the entry of a new man in Sai’s life. Actor Harshad Arora who was last seen in Colors’ Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani, will enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the role of Dr Satya Adhikari.

Sai and Dr Satya will be shown as colleagues working in the same hospital. This entry will bring a new twist and flavour to the show.

It will be interesting to see if a new guy in Sai’s life will be a catalyst for Sai getting closer to Virat, or whether he will be the new love of Sai’s life.

We hear that Dr Satya will be a fun-loving and chilled-out doctor. It is believed that Sai and Dr Surya will not be in a comfort zone initially. They will get into arguments, but will later on, become best of friends.

We buzzed Harshad Arora but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.