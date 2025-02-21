Harshad Chopda Fans Slam YRKKH Producer Over TRP Decline During His Tenure

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the longest-running shows on TV. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under the Director’s Kut Production. Currently, the show is running with fourth-generation leads featuring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit. However, popular actor Harshad Chopda was also part of the show as the third-generation lead alongside Pranali Rathod. Recently, producer Rajan Shahi stated that the show received the lowest TRP during Harshad’s tenure, which triggered the actor’s fans.

In an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Producer Rajan Shahi praised Harshad but mentioned that the show received low TRP during his tenure and said, “Great guy; I mean when we did his first mock shoot, I told the channel let’s sign him. Because he has been calling me since Bidaai time, and he said sir, I waited so long to work with you. Harshad’s statement was: sir, I’ve been behind you since Bidaai, and I wanted to work with you. I haven’t had a number one show in my life, and I want to work in a Number One show; I have given hit shows and cult shows, but none of them became Number One. But the sad part was that throughout the journey of Harshad and Pranali, we were never number one.”

Harshad’s fans didn’t like Producer Rajan Shahi’s statement and slammed him in the comments section.

A user trolled Rajan Shahi highligting that Harshad’s show Tere Liye was a big hit and was on number one, “Rajan Shahi is biggest liar. Harshad Chopda Tere liye was getting 7-8+ trp when Rajan’s rishta was struggling with 3 trp. Tere liye was no 1 show and won the award for being biggest TRP show. Harshad is such a high moral man that he won’t even receive this Shahi calls. It was Rajan Shahi who was behind Harshad from 2007 to work with him.”

The second commented, “When gen3 first interview he said that he wanted to work with Harshad Chopda from bidaai time now saying it otherwise Such a egoistc man he is can’t accept he did dirty on gen3.”

Check out more comments below.