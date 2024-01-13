I look forward to celebrating Lohri in Greece with my wife and in-laws: Manit Joura of Kundali Bhagya fame

Popular actor Manit Joura who plays the role of Rishabh in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, was recently in the news for marrying his wife Andria Panagiotopoulou yet again. This time, they hosted a grand reception and a Greek customary post-wedding ritual. On the occasion of Lohri, Manit will be celebrating the festival with his wife for the first time. Earlier, on July 9 2023, Manit and Andria had a private wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends. Unlike many other celebrity weddings, Manit and Andria chose not to share any photos or videos on social media. Their invite specifically asked guests not to post anything, as Andria was not comfortable with it.

Manit shared his views on the festive ambience, “Celebrating Lohri has always held a special place in my heart, rooted in the vibrant traditions of Punjab. I recall the excitement of circling the holy bonfire during my childhood, and that enthusiasm continues to thrive within me.”

“However, this year Lohri is set to be an extraordinary celebration as I’ll be experiencing it for the first time as a newlywed with my lovely wife, Andria. We are looking forward to celebrating this auspicious occasion in Greece, surrounded by the warmth of my in-laws’. I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone for good health and success on this joyous occasion. May the positive energy of Lohri bring prosperity and happiness to all.”

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Lohri!!