Intriguing Facts About Bigg Boss 18’s Most Talked About Contestant Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra has been making headlines since the first week of the show. Several times, his personal and professional life has been a topic of discussion, and he has also created several ‘Muddas’ in the house. So, let’s check out some intriguing facts about the actor in real life.

1) Avinash Mishra is from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He was born on 9 December 1995 and is currently 28 years old.

2) Avinash began his career in acting in 2017. His first TV soap was Sethji, where he assayed the character of Bajirao. In the same year, he appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya with Jiya Shankar. The actor gained popularity in no time with her on-screen appearances and charm.

3) In 2018, Avinash appeared in Yeh Teri Galiyan alongside Vrushika Mehta, which turned out to be his breakthrough role. He also appeared in shows Like Ishqbaaz, Titli, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, Durga- Mata Ku Chhaya, and others.

4) Avinash has worked as a host at several events. He is a well-known model and a trained dancer in Western dance forms. He has also worked in several music videos, such as Barsaat, Bhool, Nazar Mila 2.0, and others.

5) The actor is a religious person and often indulges in religious activities. Avinash has a YouTube channel where he uploads vlogs.