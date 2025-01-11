It’s a Girl! Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi Welcomes First Child With Husband Shivendra Saainiyol

Television actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, known for her iconic character ‘Sherlyn Khurana’ in the popular show Kundali Bhagya, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Shivendra Om Saainiyol. The duo shared the news on social media with a cute post captioned, “Our Baby Girl Is Here.”

On the Instagram post, Ruhi and Shivendra dropped a cute card that reads, “Welcome to the world, Baby Girl.” The post also reveals the birth date of their princess: 9 January 2025. The new year is undoubtedly very special for new parents, as it starts with the best good news.

Celebrities like Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Daisy Shah, Rahul Sharma Shakti Arora, Pooja Banerjee, Mansi Srivastava, and others left heartfelt congratulations in the comments box.

Ruhi Chaturvedi tied the knot with Shivendra Saainiyol in December 2019. The duo eagerly awaited their new journey as parents, and in November 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy with a heart-melting video on their Instagram handles. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her fans and loved ones.

Ruhi Chaturvedi became a household name with Kundali Bhagya. After working for almost five years, she left the show in 2023. On the other hand, Shivendra Saainiyol has appeared in shows like Choti Sardarni, Karn Sangini, Tose Naina Milai Ke, and others.