It’s Confirmed: Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show to be titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season

Sony TV’s upcoming fiction lineup has a good mix with respect to genres. The channel has the historical show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan to launch all set for launch, while it also has the big-ticket love story starring the popular faces Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi as leads. This love tale coming from the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has finally gone on floor.

Yes, the much-awaited show has a stellar star cast and is headed for a great outing on the small screen. While the title of the show remained unclear till now, we at IWMBuzz.com were the first to tell our readers that the production house plans to name this show after its big and successful franchise, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Producer Ekta Kapoor too hinted on the same lines in one of her videos on social media. We had earlier written that the show will be titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se. Initially, the show was called Bahaarein.

Exclusive: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi starrer Balaji Telefilms’ show for Sony TV titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se; Promo to be shot soon

However, now, it seems that the show has got its final title in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season.

Yes, this will be the final title of the show. For all the fans waiting, the show has officially gone on floor and the shoot will start in full swing soon.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, Jyoti Neggii, Pankaj Bhatia being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

