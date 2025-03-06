Exclusive: Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi starrer Balaji Telefilms’ show for Sony TV titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se; Promo to be shot soon

The Balaji Telefilms show for Sony TV has been in the works for some time now. The show saw a delay recently, after which the work regarding the show has been back on track. There have been reports of the show launching post-IPL. However, the recent news that we have received is that the show will launch sooner. As we know, popular actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, Jyoti Neggii being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Now we hear that the promo for the show will be shot soon. As regards the title of the show, earlier the show had a tentative title Bahaarein. Now, we have the exclusive news that the show will be titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been a cult concept of Balaji Telefilms on Sony TV. The show has explored relationships of love uniquely. It will be interesting to see how this new concept comes out.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get through for a revert.

