Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah: Sagar Parekh on Aarya Babbar: ‘His Energy is Unmatched on Set’

In Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, Kalikant (Aarya Babbar) and Akash (Sagar Parekh) may have a troubled relationship as a father-son duo, filled with emotional tension and drama. However, off-screen, they share a much lighter bond, characterised by laughter and camaraderie that brings joy to their workdays.

Sagar and Aarya have developed a vibrant off-screen friendship, marked by endless banter, spontaneous fun, and unexpected moments that make their time on set enjoyable. While their characters clash intensely on-screen, their off-screen connection is rooted in shared laughter and enjoyable experiences. This natural chemistry makes long shooting days something to look forward to. Sagar took to his social media account to describe their bond as effortless and lively. He often embraces Aarya’s infectious enthusiasm, including impromptu dance breaks and quick-witted exchanges that keep everyone on set entertained.

Sagar Parekh said, “On screen, Aarya Sir and I might be constantly at odds as father and son, but behind the scenes, it’s a completely different story. Working with him is an absolute pleasure—his energy is unmatched, and there’s never a dull moment when he’s around. From random jokes to spontaneous dance moves, he brings this spark to the set that’s so infectious.

We’re always pulling each other’s leg, laughing between takes, and creating fun, unexpected moments that make work feel like play. It’s rare to find someone who can switch so seamlessly from intense scenes to pure fun off-camera—and Aary, Sir does it effortlessly.”

While the duo enjoys their off-camera connection, the tension will only escalate on-screen when Akash discovers that Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) is none other than his friend, Jaggu. Will they join forces to save the Chitta community from Kalikant’s sinister plans?

