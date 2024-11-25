Kanwar Dhillon feels Alice Kaushik ‘kept it real’ post elimination from ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Actress Alice Kaushik, recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 18, reunited with her boyfriend, actor Kanwar Dhillon, shortly after her exit. Kanwar expressed his support for Alice by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Posting a selfie with Alice and two other friends, Kanwar praised her journey on the reality show. In his post, he wrote, “Proud of your journey in Bigg Boss 18 Alu! At least you kept it real, and that’s what matters. Keep shining,” tagging Alice and adding an evil eye emoji.

The post reflected Kanwar’s encouragement for Alice, emphasizing her authenticity during her time on the show. Alice, who gained a fan following for her straightforward approach in the Bigg Boss house, exited after facing tough competition from fellow contestants.

Kanwar and Alice have been open about their relationship, often sharing moments together on social media. Their bond has been appreciated by fans, who regularly follow their updates. Kanwar’s message after her elimination further highlights the support system between the two, with fans applauding his gesture.

Bigg Boss 18 has managed to pick up lately with its buzz as three new wildcard entries happened recently as well. Alice’s participation brought her under the spotlight, and while her journey ended sooner than some expected, her fans continue to show their support.

As the show progresses, Alice’s elimination marks another turning point in the season. Meanwhile, her reunion with Kanwar has been a moment of absolute positivity for their followers, reflecting the personal connections outside the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.