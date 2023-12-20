Karan Johar Brings A Never-Before Behind-the-Scenes Look at Filmistan

Disney+ Hotstar joins forces with Dharmatic Entertainment for their first fictional series together entitled Showtime.

Showtime will give us a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Created by Sumit Roy, Showrunner Mihir Desai, Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, starring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah along with Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran in pivotal roles, Showtime will stream in 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan Johar, Founder and Managing Director, Dharmatic Entertainment said, “Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart, it gives a closer look into the power struggles of the showbiz. The show will ensure that battle lines are drawn and crossed & keeps the camera rolling with the audiences clapping. We are extremely excited and eager to bring forth this one for the audience and hope they enjoy the series.”