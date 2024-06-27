Karan Kundrra enjoys quality time with Tejasswi Prakash in London

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story has been one to be adored, where after having a blossoming love story in Bigg Boss 15, their togetherness has been intact and stayed stronger than ever.

However, a while ago, some rumors started circulating which suggested that the couple has gone through a breakup and this shocked all the fans immediately.

This gained some more weightage owing to both Kundrra and Prakash making separate appearances on a few events and then not responding to any of the aforementioned rumors.

However, it definitely isn’t the case. In fact, Kundrra and Prakash are currently living it up with their vacation in London. Kundrra shared an array of stories on Instagram with Prakash where they are having a lot of fun, and even has Kundrra teasing Prakash as well.

This was followed by some mushy posts and their meet up with Rajiv Adatia as well-

The first instance of Kundrra and Prakash ridiculing the separation rumors happened a few days ago when the duo was seen getting out of a restaurant after dinner and posed for the paparazzi.

They were all smiles and when asked by one of the paps about the breakup, both Kundrra and Prakash laughed it off. In fact, getting into the car, when one pap asked Kundrra about marriage, he funnily remarked how they have broken up and continued laughing.