Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash enjoyed a ‘breakup party’ amid rumors?

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have now been together for almost two and a half years ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 15. As known, the duo came in as themselves on the show but went on to fall for each other, where Tejasswi went on to win that season.

And unlike the many couples that don’t quite continue their relationship for longer after Bigg Boss ends, Kundrra and Tejasswi have been giving out couple goals time and again.

But the past few days were topsy-turvy where rumors of them having had a break up started circulating on the internet. The duo, who are spotted together frequently on several occasions seemed to be appearing separately on a few occasions which came as a surprise to the fans and the paparazzi as well.

However, debunking all these rumors entirely, the couple was finally spotted together once again exiting a restaurant after dinner.

Kundrra and Tejasswi were all smiles and looked happier than ever where they posed for the paparazzi.

In fact, when one of the paps asked Kundrra teasingly about how fans have been wondering about their breakup, Kundrra laughed it out. When he asked about marriage as well, Kundrra funnily remarked, ‘abhi toh breakup hua na’, and the paparazzi laughed along with him calling their outing a breakup party.

As Kundrra sat in the car, the joke continued where even Tejasswi was seen laughing about it.

This brings a huge sigh of relief to all the fans out there who thought they have indeed broken up but they are very much together.