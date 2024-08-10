‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ has its worst TRP so far; is Asim Riaz’s blowout the reason?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is a show that isn’t associated with the drama and fights that is usually prevalent in Bigg Boss over the years but that changed this time around.

As one knows, contestant Asim Riaz went on to have a full-blown blowout with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestant, Abhishek Kumar as well. This led to some high-intensity drama being ensued on the stunt-based reality show.

It was anticipated that this drama might even lead to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 clicking their best TRPs for the first weekend. However, as the TRPs came out, the exact opposite has happened and the show recorded its worst ever opening TRP so far.

The stunt-based reality show has always managed to clock great numbers no matter what but that did not happen this time. In fact, Riaz, who claimed that people are watching the show because of him – that too seemed to be a total dud where the numbers reflect otherwise.

It isn’t that fights and drama haven’t been prevalent in the show earlier but that has always been limited to a certain extent and also never escalated to the lengths that it did with Riaz.

Another reason is that the viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 watch the show for the humor, thrills and amazing stunts that their favourite celebrities are performing – they don’t associate it with consistent fights and drama.

Whatever is the reason, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has clicked its worst so far and the hope is that things do get better as weeks pass by.