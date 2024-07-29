Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty Blasts At Asim Riaz For Disrespectful Behaviour Says, ‘Utha Ke Yahi Patak Dunga’

Asim Riaz has been expelled from the competition following a contentious incident during a task. The controversy unfolded during a high-stakes challenge that tested the contestants’ balance and agility. The task required Asim, actor Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani to remove flags from a hanging plank while balancing on a seesaw.

Each participant had to collect five flags, with the two best performers being saved from elimination. While Aashish and Niyati completed the task, Asim struggled and failed to finish.

Asim Riaz’s Reaction On Stunt-

After his failure, Asim accused the reality show makers of setting up an impossible task. However, the task was designed to be fair and challenging for all contestants, with Asim challenging them, saying, “Do it in front of me. I won’t take a rupee from you guys. If you do it, I won’t take a rupee, the camera is on.”

https://x.com/Akib9_/status/1817678631893705146

After showing the video, Rohit asked Asim, “Now what do you want to say?” Asim, in a dramatic turn, responded, “Sir, there’s no problem. I am very sorted.” This further angered Rohit, who remarked, “Kal bhi tune bohot bakwaas ki.” While Asim attempted to explain himself, the tension in the room was palpable, and Rohit lost his cool and said, “Sun meri baat sunle varna main utha kar yahin patak dunga.”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14-

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 first episode premiered on 27th July 2024. And the reality show streams on JioCinema and airs on Colors.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.