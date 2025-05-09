Kiku Sharda Gets Real on Body Shaming and Online Hate with Prisha Dhatwalia

Get ready for a truth bomb wrapped in laughter! Comedy powerhouse Kiku Sharda is stepping into the spotlight as a champion for body positivity on COLORS’ fearless and refreshing show ‘Meri Bhavya Life.’ Known for making the nation laugh, Kiku gets candid about the emotional weight behind the punchlines and does it with unflinching honesty.

Kiku has carved out a legacy of laughter in an industry obsessed with six-packs and size-zero frames. But behind the applause lay years of silent struggles and societal labels that tried to shrink his worth to a single dimension. Now, through a conversation with Prisha Dhatwalia, who stars in the show, he opens up about how he reclaimed the narrative, reminding everyone that humor, heart, and confidence aren’t measured on a weighing scale.

Kiku Sharda says, “Meri Bhavya Life is walking the talk when challenging the ingrained biases about size, appearance, and worth. For the longest time, I was the ‘funny overweight guy,’ and that label felt like my identity. People loved me, but always with an asterisk. ‘He’s gifted but… he should lose weight.’ The lesson that laughter doesn’t come in size or confidence came to me gradually. There’s much to prove when you’re a plus-size individual in the showbiz that endorses shedding kilos. While that sentiment didn’t hurt, it made me hyper-aware of the narrow lens through which society sees people of my size. And then came the trolls—the taunts, the memes, the unsolicited advice on social media. I had to learn to laugh with the world without letting it laugh at me. I hope that with Meri Bhavya Life, they realize that self-worth isn’t measured in kilos. It’s about what you bring to the table—your vibe, heart, and hustle. I’m proud to be joining forces with a show that’s not trying to ‘fix’ plus-size people but instead wants to change the perspective that equates fat with failure positively. That’s a story worth telling.”

‘Meri Bhavya Life’ revolves around Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia), a brilliant architect, gold medallist, and plus-sized woman who’s abandoned at the mandap by a man more interested in her father’s stature than her soul. But she isn’t one to break—she rebuilds, rising with talent, grace, and unshakable self-belief. Her polar opposite, Rishank (Karan Vohra), a fitness fanatic and praise-chaser, waltzes into her life, becoming her unexpected challenge.

