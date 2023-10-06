Krissann Barretto gets married to Nathan Karamchandani in court, see wedding video

Krissann Barretto, who rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, has tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Nathan Karamchandani. Krissann and Nathan exchanged vows in a registered marriage on October 5, 2023. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the newly married couple shared a series of glimpses from their intimate court wedding.

In one of the glimpses from their wedding, Krissann and Nathan can be seen signing the official documents, while in the next, they can be seen exchanging varmala in the courtroom. the duo can be seen sharing some mushy moments together. In one of the pictures, they can be seen kissing each other on the lips. In another picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen side-hugging each other.

Krissann donned a sultry white-colored gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a bow detail on the shoulders for her registered marriage. Krissann completed her bridal look with a pair of dainty earrings, shimmery eye shadow, pink lips, highlighted cheekbones, blushed cheeks and open tresses. On the other hand, Nathan complemented her in a white shirt and black pants.

Krissann and her husband, Nathan got a beautiful surprise from their loved ones at the after-party. For the party, the newly-married bride, Krissann donned a beautiful maroon-coloured gown that featured embellishments all over it. She accentuated her look with a pair of earrings, a bracelet, glam makeup, open tresses, and a hand purse. On the other hand, Nathan looked handsome in a matching hued pantsuit, which he teamed with a white T-shirt. For the unversed, Krissann and Nathan got engaged on April 24, 2023.