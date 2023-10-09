Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actor Niti Taylor Starts Countdown For Her Birthday; Parth Samthaan Gets Ready For A Special Occasion

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actors Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan are always in demand!! They are looked upon adorably by their fans, who always want more of them together!!! So here we give them their much-needed dose of Niti-Parth chemistry!! Well, Niti Taylor is in a mood to rejoice as she is all set for the countdown to her birthday. Her birthday is on 8 November, and we saw her in a great mood yesterday, as she cut a cake for a one-month countdown to her big day!! And what’s more, yesterday’s special social media posts also included one from Parth Samthaan. He was dressed up in style for a big occasion!! Was he hinting at Niti’s birthday?

Here is a list of Niti Taylor‘s preparations for her big day, which is her birthday which is fast approaching. Niti cut a cake, and it looked yummy. Also, she indulged in pampering herself, with her self-care. She put up a picture of using a facial mask on her face. Being a foodie, she also indulged in having the best of food cravings. In the picture was samosa with chutney. She was also seen resting and chilling beside the swimming pool!!

And we cut to Parth Samthaan here!! He was seen wearing a cute off-white sherwani!! He was dressed up exquisitely in traditional wear. He captioned the post and asked himself whether he was dressed up for Navratri… Well, this post and dressing up coming on the same day when Niti started off her birthday preparation, was a great coincidence!! Was he too indicating Niti’s birthday? Checkout below post.

Wow!! Are you all ready to celebrate Niti’s birthday? Are you enjoying it with a month-long festive celebration just like Niti?