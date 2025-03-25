Kumkum Bhagya Akshay Dev Bindra Gets Injured While Shooting

Zee TV’s beloved show, Kumkum Bhagya, has continued to enthral audiences with its gripping storyline and unexpected twists post its recent generational leap. As the show gears up for an emotionally charged sequence in the upcoming episodes, actor Akshay Dev Bindra, who plays the role of Raunak, showcased his unwavering commitment to his craft as he continued to shoot for the show despite sustaining a hairline fracture.

During the shoot of an intense fight sequence at a club recently, where Raunak was to step in and protect Prarthana (played by Pranali Rathod), Akshay injured his right little finger. Despite all the safety precautions in place, an unfortunate incident left him with a minor hairline fracture. Despite the team offering to give him a break, the actor’s resilience and passion for the show were evident as he chose to push through the pain and continue shooting. His determination and professionalism left the entire team in awe during the shoot, especially as he continues to bring his character to life with remarkable dedication!

Sharing his experience, Akshay said, “The sequence was dramatic because I had to get into a proper physical battle. The team had ensured that all the safety measures were in place, but unfortunately, I injured my right little finger. It is a hairline fracture, however initially, I had just felt some pain. In the heat of the moment, I didn’t realize that it would be a fracture, but as soon as the pain started intensifying, I realised it wasn’t something normal. The doctors confirmed that it was a fracture, but that hasn’t stopped me from shooting. The show must go on, right? The cast and crew have been incredibly supportive, taking great care of me while ensuring I get the necessary rest and medication. I am truly grateful for their concern and best wishes. Knowing that so many people care for me motivates me and makes this journey even more special.”

With high-voltage drama and thrilling action sequences to come, Kumkum Bhagya promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

