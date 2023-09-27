Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation

Kumkum Bhagya, the immensely popular television drama produced by Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms, has been a household name since it first graced the screens in 2014. The show began with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who portrayed the iconic roles of Pragya and Abhi. Over seven glorious years, they became one of television’s most beloved onscreen couples.

However, in 2021, the show faced a significant transition as both Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia decided to bid adieu to their iconic roles, leaving fans heartbroken yet hopeful about the future of Kumkum Bhagya. The introduction of Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as the new leads, Prachi and Ranbir, was met with mixed emotions.

Now, as per reports in Filmi Beat, creators have unveiled plans for another generation leap. While this leap was confirmed, rumors had that Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul might be departing from the series as a result.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Mugdha, who essays the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya, addressed these rumors. She reassured fans that she and Krishna Kaul are here to stay. Mugdha stated, “Sach bolun toh mai nahi bata sakti, reason ye hai ki pehli baat toh ye creative cheezein hai, aur aisa kuch nahi hai. I’m very much a part of the show, I’ll always be a part of the show. So, aisi koi baat nahi hai, kaafi khabrein aa rahi hai aur humne bhi padhi hai. But, of course, jo bhi changes honge, wo creatively honge aur show ki acchai ke liye honge, lekin dukhi mat hona kyunki Prachi aur Ranbir kahi nahi jaa rahe hai.”

She further said, “Ye sach definitely nahi hai ki hum jaa rahe hai. Ye mai clear kar dun, hum nahi jaa rahe hai, we’re very much part of the show. Definitely, because Kumkum Bhagya hamara show hai, so hum sab jude hue hai, the first generation, the second generation, aur jo bhi aaenge, agar aaenge toh, hum pyaar se welcome karenge and we’re very much a part of it. Aur mazedaar hoga, itna promise mai aapse zarur kar sakti hun, lekin kahani hai, aage toh badhna hi hai.”