Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Ranbir to finally reunite, marriage on cards

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Sep,2023 16:07:45
Kumkum Bhagya, one of the most beloved television shows, has consistently kept its audience hooked with its dramatic twists and turns. Recently, the channel Zee TV released a heartwarming promo that left fans eagerly anticipating the reunion of their favorite on-screen couple, Ranbir and Prachi. In the promo, viewers were treated to an emotional and romantic rollercoaster ride as Ranbir and Prachi took a significant step in their relationship.

For weeks, fans of Kumkum Bhagya have been longing to see Ranbir and Prachi back together, and the new promo promises just that. Ranbir, portrayed by the talented actor Krishna Kaul, takes the initiative to mend their broken relationship. In a heartfelt moment, he begs Prachi, portrayed by the enchanting actress Mugdha Chapekar, to return to his life.

The promo beautifully captures Prachi’s inner turmoil as she contemplates Ranbir’s request. When Prachi witnesses the love and sorrow in Ranbir’s eyes, she decides to take matters into her own hands. In a surprising turn of events, she proposes marriage to him. Finally, the long-awaited moment arrives as Ranbir and Prachi share an emotional hug.

As the promo suggests, it seems that marriage may indeed be on the cards for Ranbir and Prachi. This development has thrilled fans who have been patiently waiting for their beloved on-screen couple to reunite. Social media platforms have been buzzing with discussions and speculations about what the future holds for Ranbir and Prachi.

