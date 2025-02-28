Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2: Ouch!! Krushna Abhishek learns a big ‘lesson’ from Rubina Dilaik; Find out more

Colors’ reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 mixes culinary acts along with a perfect blend of comedy. The show hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, is winning praises for its light-hearted content and celebrity quotient. We have seen many rib-tickling punchlines and comic acts presented by the celebrities in between their cooking magic in the show.

The episode this weekend will engage in similar and more comic levels being hit by the contestants and hosts. One such will be the banter between Krushna Abhishek and Rubina Dilaik. Krushna will come to Rubina’s table asking for a favour with one of the ingredients, ‘lason’. The search for lason will literally end up being a valuable lesson for Krushna.

Yes, Rubina Dilaik will end up teaching Krushna a fitting lesson. When he will come looking for lason, Rubina will ask ‘Chori karne aagaye aap? Chori mat karna, agar chori karenge toh dish main se ingredient nikalke yaha rakhdoongi.’ Krushna will cheekily say, ‘main lason maangne aaya tha, aapne kya kya dediya’.

Rubina will retort, ‘You came for lason, I taught you a lesson’. Krushna will tell, ‘Maine lason chod diya. Kisiko apne lason chudwana hai, toh Rubinaji ke paas aajao. Matr do minute main lason chudwadengi.’

It will be a hilarious interaction between Rubina and Krushna which will have everyone in splits.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.