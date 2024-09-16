Listing Jannat Zubair’s varied & chic wardrobe choices for ‘Laughter Chefs’

Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been a regular on the sleeper hit success, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment on Colors TV since its inception. The show has managed to grab the eyeballs and the interest of everyone has risen to the top of the ratings chart time and again for multiple weeks now.

While everyone has their way of adding masala and laughter to the show, Jannat has managed to also make an impact with not just her innocence but her fashion-forward looks. Almost touching about 50 million followers soon on Instagram, Jannat’s outfits and fashion statements are too good to be missed. While there have been many to admire, here are six looks that made an impact more than others.

One of the first looks when the show began was when Jannat kept it simple yet lovely as she adorned a navy blue top with black pants and a choker-styled necklace. Simple and effective-

In one another look, Jannat went a little more fashion-forward donning a full black dress with a one-sided shoulder and a lovely brooch on her waist that broke the monotony of black-

An episode that got caught attention was when Dharmendra came in, and Jannat decided to flaunt her traditional best that day. Sporting an elegant royal blue colored salwar kameez with a floral design and a dupatta, Jannat looked amazing-

Breaking the mould and deciding to showcase her casual best, Jannat wore a red tube top and baggy denim jeans in one of the recent episodes thus exhibiting a swagger-

And finally, in one of the most recent episodes, Jannat flaunted her burgundy colored hair while wearing a lavender tube top, and a neon green pants-