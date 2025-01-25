Maera Mishra Quits Bhagya Lakshmi Says, “I Just Got Shattered…”

Bhagya Lakshmi is a Zee TV show, and it has been entertaining the audience for the last 3 and a half years and soon will complete 4 years. Since the start, actress Maera Mishra has been a core part of the show, with Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead. She portrayed the character of Malishka, who received massive love from the audience for her acting skills in the grey character. But the actress recently revealed about quitting the show after working for 3 and a half years.

As reported by the Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan team, Maera Mishra will soon bid adieu to her character, and the Lohri sequence is her last appearance in the show. After that, a new actress will replace her. Expressing her feelings, Maera said, “I have done Bhagya Lakshmi for almost 3.5 years, and after so much time, it has not become like, but everyone has become her family. Leaving her family, it seems it’s her first Bidaai. And I feel that I gave my all. I have my heart in this show, and now I have to leave all ”

Further, Maera revealed that she is feeling very bad about it as she never thought that she would leave the show. The actress also highlighted that she saw the new Malishka, and there are several options, but no one has been finalised yet, and she feels overwhelmed. She said, “I never imagined that I will have to leave the show and someone else will replace her. As soon as I got the reality check , I just got shattered and I cried a lot.”

Lastly, Maera shared that she will miss everyone a lot and love everyone from the set and she thinks that she will keep video calling everyone. She further highlighted that she is leaving the show because she is starting a new journey so for something new one has to leave the old things. But Maera promised to be back. Maera Mishra is all set to get married to Rahul Yadav in February 2025.