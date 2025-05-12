Mandeep Kaur Joins as the Parallel Lead in Zee Tv Vasudha

Zee TV’s Vasudha continues to win hearts with its interesting story and strong characters. The drama recently intensified when Chandrika (Nausheen Ali Sardar) was nearly held at gunpoint during a press conference. And now, another major twist is on the way!

The show introduces a new character, Megha, who will be portrayed by the talented actress Mandeep Kaur. Megha is a sophisticated, sharp, and self-made woman who commands respect when she enters a room. She will enter the Chauhan family’s lives and change everything for Vasudha (Priya Thakur) and Devansh (Abhishek Sharma).

Her arrival will introduce emotional challenges, particularly for Vasudha, who secretly views Devansh as her husband. Although Chandrika is initially skeptical of Megha, she starts to see a reflection of her younger self. As Megha’s sincerity becomes evident, Chandrika believes she is the perfect match for her son, Devansh.

Speaking about her excitement about joining Vasudha, Mandeep Kaur said, “Being part of Vasudha is truly exciting. I’ve always admired shows that explore deep emotions and real relationships. Megha is such a beautifully layered and dynamic character. She is fiercely independent and a successful woman who walks into the Chauhan world with purpose. While she initially comes across as a strong-headed woman, her integrity and resilience eventually win over the family, especially Chandrika. What makes Megha’s journey exciting for me as an actor is bringing complexity between the main characters – Vasudha and Devansh. I am thrilled to be a part of the intrigue and drama the love triangle brings to the story.

I look forward to working with the amazing team who have been very welcoming and for viewers to witness Megha’s journey!”

She adds, “The promo featuring my entry is now on air, and I am receiving a lot of love for it. I’m excited to bring Megha’s journey to life on screen.”

As new relationships form and old ones are tested, Megha’s entry marks a transformative moment in Vasudha. Will Vasudha get her happily ever after, or will Megha become Devansh’s wife?

Stay tuned to Vasudha to learn more about the twists every day at 10:15 PM, only on Zee TV!