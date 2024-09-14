Mangal Lakshmi Completes 200 Episodes; Deepika Singh Urges Fans To Follow The Big Drama To Come

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the episodes giving high-voltage drama to the audiences. As we know, Adit’s (Naman Shaw) secret affair with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) has been revealed before Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay). Adit had an emotional breakdown and sought for forgiveness from his mother. However, Kusum asked him to walk on the path of correcting his mistakes. Mangal (Deepika Singh), on the other hand, was shocked when Saumya revealed to her about Adit spending the day with her on her birthday and lying to the family about his Mumbai trip. This shocked Mangal. Yesterday was special for the cast and crew of Mangal Lakshmi as they completed 200 episodes. The team cut the cake and enjoyed a party session on the set.

Deepika Singh made sure to get live on Instagram and she was seen interacting with her fans. She thanked one and all for the love that their show was getting. She urged the fans to keep hooked to the show as it was about to see big drama.

Actors Urvashi Upadhyay, Jia Mustafa, Naman Shaw, Sanika Gaikwad, Sshubham Dipta were seen along with the team, as they partied hard.

Best of luck to the team for the next big phase in the show!!