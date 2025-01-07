Mansi Salvi Shares Heartfelt Gratitude Amid Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Off-Air Speculations

Mansi Salvi is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment world. She has appeared in several hit TV shows. She has always played a strong character, and currently, she appears in Star Plus’s top show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, portraying the lead character Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) mother, Isha Bhosle. Amidst the rumors of the show going off-air circulating all over the internet, the actress shared an adorable photo with her co-star writing a gratitude note.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mansi shared an adorable photo with her co-stars Pallavi Pradhan, Sagar Saini, and Indraneel Bhattacharya, who portray the characters Bhagyashree, Rajendra, and Shantanu. This onset photo highlights the true bond between the cast and their fun moments, which always grab our attention. Expressing her feelings and gratitude, Mansi in the text wrote, “I ain’t great at making new friends, “KHADUS” being my middle name, but then every theory has an exception & these 3 are weirdly irresistible soulful mad happy people.. #RIBS. Thank you #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin.”

As per the exclusive report from Pinkvilla, the show will not go off-air but will soon witness a generation leap, with all the characters replaced and a new story beginning. Also, lead actress Bhavika revealed that she and actor Hitesh Bharadwaj will not be part of the show. According to reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s current cast will shoot the last episode on January 18.