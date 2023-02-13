The sixteenth edition of India’s popular reality show Bigg Boss culminated after a three month long vigorous battle.

Finally, MC Stan was crowned as the winner and took home a cash prize along with Bigg Boss 16 trophy. He/she won the hearts of millions with his/her game.

With the Grand Finale being competed between Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam, the task of lifting the trophy got tougher. Now with Stan winning the trophy, another season of Bigg Boss comes to an end.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors and its host is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Congratulations MC Stan.

