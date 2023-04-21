MC Stan Meets Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar; User Says 'Chapri Style Me...'

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is enjoying the best time of his career. The rapper is being praised wherever he goes. And recently, he met the legendary cricket God Sachin Tendulkar and the pictures of both circulating online. However, many users were not okay with MC Stan’s style while meeting the legend, and they trolled the rapper brutally.

MC Stan’s Trolling

Two much talent in one frame 😍@sachintendulkar & @m___c___stan clicked together!

An Instagram account named @instantbollywood re-shared the pictures posted by MC Stan on his Instagram account, where is expressed his experience of playing cricket with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. In the shares pictures, the rapper posed in his funky style with Sachin Tendulkar, and the duo looked terrific. The post was captioned, “Two much talent in one frame 😍@sachintendulkar & @m__c__stan clicked together!”

Reacting to this, netizens shared their opinion and brutally trolled MC Stan. A user said, “Sachin sir sath me hai phir bhi tamiz nhi hai chapri style me attitude dikha k pose de rahe hai..”

The other said, “Yar sb thik h bs ye stan apna chapri wala style change kr de please 😭😭 kyu nhi krta talented to h bs ye change kr de 😢.”

The third commented, “andha ho jata sala main ye sab dhekhne se pahle yaar.”

MC Stan shared these pictures on his Instagram account several days ago. He also shared the legendary moment of playing cricket with the cricket God Sachin Tendulkar. He captioned his post, “Ballin Wit The legend @sachintendulkar 🏏💕🙏🏼.”

