Vivian Dsena, the popular television actor, who rose to fame with his roles in Madhubala and Shakti, is a proud father to a two-month-old baby girl. As per reports in Times Of India, the actor, who was recently in news for being married to his Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly, has welcomed a baby girl.

A source told the news portal that Vivian and Nouran’s baby is almost two-month-old and that Vivian’s wife shares pics of the baby girl very often. One of Vivian’s co-stars has confirmed the reports with the news daily and said “Nouran was one of Vivian’s fans. She often used to visit our sets and was quite particular about what angle Vivian’s shots are, what he is wearing, and others.”

Congratulations to the couple!

