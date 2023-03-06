Vivian Dsena, the popular television actor, is said to be a married man. As per reports in Times Of India, Vivian got hitched to his long-time partner Nouran Aly a year ago. Vivian kept his marriage under wraps, however, he apparently, doesn’t shy away from admitting it when asked. The unversed, the two stay in an apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

The source was quoted saying, “Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. Vivian has been extremely respectful towards Nouran’s religion.” Another source was quoted saying, “The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock.”

Vivian was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two legally got divorced on December 18, 2021.

