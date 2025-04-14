Meri Bhavya Life Update: Hiten Tejwani Joins the Cast as Nitin Jaiswal

After a significant hiatus from COLORS, Hiten Tejwani makes a much-awaited return — this time in a special and personal role. Stepping into the character of Nitin Jaiswal, Hiten brings gravitas and emotional depth to COLORS’ upcoming offering ‘Meri Bhavya Life’, a show that challenges societal stereotypes around body image, self-worth, and acceptance.

At its center is Bhavya (played by Prisha Dhatwalia) — a gold medallist, an architect, and a plump woman who is left at the mandap by a man who only values her for her father’s status. While she rebuilds her life with her confidence and talent, Rishank (Karan Vohra), a fitness-obsessed, validation-seeking young man, is all set to dampen her spirit as her complete opposite.

In the coming-of-age drama, Hiten essays the role of Rishank’s father, Nitin, a self-made businessman and a principled man who built his textile empire, Jaiswal Maheshwari Sarees, from the humble confines of his home in Bhopal. He is a man of old-school values and wants his son to uphold his legacy, aspiring for a daughter-in-law like Bhavya. But as generations clash and values collide, will Nitin’s dream of finding a daughter-in-law like Bhavya bring his family together — or drive a deeper wedge between father and son?

Hiten Tejwani is playing the role of Nitin Jaiswal in COLORS’ ‘Meri Bhavya Life’: “Coming back to COLORS after so many years feels like returning to my creative home. I’m essaying the role of Nitin Jaiswal — a self-made man who has built his saree empire from scratch and takes immense pride in the legacy he’s created. Naturally, he wants his son Rishank to carry that legacy forward. But when the son’s dreams don’t align, it creates tension and emotional distance between them.

As a father of teenage twins, I understand how challenging it is to balance expectations while allowing your children to carve their paths. What I love about Nitin is that while he comes from an old-school mindset, he values character over image — seerat over soorat. In a society constantly chasing filters and flawless appearances, he stands out as someone who recognizes real worth. I’m proud to be part of a show that champions body positivity and self-worth — themes that truly matter today. COLORS has once again crafted a story beyond entertainment, delivering a message that’s especially relevant in a culture obsessed with validation through pictures, posts, and likes.”

COLORS ‘Meri Bhavya Life will premiere on April 30th and air every day at 7:00 PM only on COLORS.