Tara Sutaria, the powerhouse of talents in Bollywood, a week before her birthday on 19 November, celebrated her birth occasion as per Parsi Calender and yesterday again had a blast night with her close ones celebrating her 29th birthday. As she turns a year old, she enjoys the evening with her loved ones, and the insights are a perfect treat for her fans. So, let’s not waste time anymore and delve into her 29th birthday bash.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara penned a huge note expressing her gratitude and sharing key points at her birthday party last night. Starting from a mouth-watering dishes platter including Indian and International options to handle light settings to beautiful flowers, the decoration and mood looked perfect for a celebration.

Tara Sutaria wore a beautiful black one-shoulder gown featuring a cozy and stylish fringes, making her look like a diva. With a white diamond stud earrings, she added a statement touch enhancing her overall appearance. With her simple open hairstyle, shiny cheeks and glossy nude lips she looked pretty.

In her long caption, Tara wrote, “Thank you for such warm birthday wishes! This is how I spent the day and evening. Putting together a grazing table with bitings we’ve picked up from across the world and lots of flowers and candles for our oldest and dearest friends.. wearing one of my favourite buys from @tallermarmo. We spent the eve singing, dancing, laughing and chatting in the company of those we love most! The last image is quite possibly my favourite picture of baby (and adult) @piasutaria and sums up my mood for the year.”