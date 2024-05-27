Munawar Faruqui gets married for the second time in a hush-hush ceremony

Stand-up comedian and reality star, Munawar Faruqui is no longer single. Springing in a huge shock for many out there, Faruqui is now married! There were some rumors swirling yesterday about on social media about him getting married but there wasn’t any confirmation to it.

However, according to a report in Times Now, Faruqui is indeed a married man where he has tied the knot for the second time now. A source was quoted confirming that he is married but he wanted to keep this news under wraps, and hence on won’t find any pictures or so as well. Needless to say, only the couple’s near and dear ones were present at the ceremony, and it was an extremely close-knit ceremony.

In fact, about 10-12 days ago, a social media page shared that the actor was married and on 26th May 2024, Faruqui and his new bride held their reception at the ITC Grand Maratha in Mumbai-

In fact, actress Hina Khan had shared a story on her Instagram where she was all decked-up and with a smile, she posed for the camera while putting the song, ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ in the background. Khan is close friend with Faruqui, where they even worked in a music video together-

For the uninitiated, the bride’s name is Mehzabeen Coatwala and in all likelihood, she is a makeup artist by profession.

We wish the newlywed couple loads of congratulations.

Faruqui was recently admitted to the hospital but updated his fans saying that he is doing well.