Munawar Faruqui Reacts On Elvish Yadav Getting Arrested

The famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, was arrested by Noida police on Sunday. He was booked for allegedly supplying snake venom at a party in the city. The police arrested him after questioning, and later, he was sent to 14-days Judicial custody. And now Munawar Faruqui reacted to his arrest.

Shooting for his upcoming project, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar was snapped in town after the shoot. When the paparazzi asked the comedian about Elvish’s arrest, the rapper said that he had no idea about it as he was busy shooting for a couple of days. He is also staying away from social media now. “Maine dekha but Maine padha nahi, mai shoot me tha aur abhi aya toh Mera phone band hai, but I will check. Pata nahi kya scene hai kya ho raha hai Maine toh social media dur hi abhi.”

A couple of days ago, Elvish Yadav buzzed on the internet as he apologised to his Hindu fans for hugging Munawar Faruqui. He also said that Munawar is not his brother or friend, as his religion is his priority.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments.