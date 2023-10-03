NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Before Leap Brings Drama

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular and long-running show on Star Plus produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been seeing big drama which will culminate in the pre-leap climax. Yes, the show which has had two generation leaps till now, will soon take another generation leap. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had Karan Mehra and Hina Khan playing Naitik and Akshara initially. Later, the story shifted to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira. Now, rumours are rife of both Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda exiting the show soon. The makers, we hear are on the verge of finalizing the new cast is what the media has gotten to know.

As we know, the drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is focussed on the wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara. There are again rumours of Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) kid and getting to know about it just before the wedding.

Also, there has been a new entry too to spice up the story plot. As we have seen, Sujit Mama has entered the show and he has come to be part of the wedding festivities. However, he has a weakness for girls, and tries to get close and intimate with Aarohi. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will initially find it strange when Mama will touch her. However, she will pacify herself saying that she is thinking too much. Soon, Mama will make more advances towards Aarohi and will try to hold her by her waist. Akshara will also know about it and it will be Akshara who will motivate Aarohi to fight for herself.

This new entry and the drama will happen during the wedding. Aarohi will end up slapping the Mama. Akshara and Aarohi will together expose Mama’s flirtatious nature.

