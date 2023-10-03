Television | News

NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Before Leap Brings Drama

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut has seen a new entry to spice up drama just before the generation leap. Read on.

Author: IWMBuzz
03 Oct,2023 15:16:10
NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Before Leap Brings Drama 857747

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular and long-running show on Star Plus produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been seeing big drama which will culminate in the pre-leap climax. Yes, the show which has had two generation leaps till now, will soon take another generation leap. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had Karan Mehra and Hina Khan playing Naitik and Akshara initially. Later, the story shifted to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira. Now, rumours are rife of both Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda exiting the show soon. The makers, we hear are on the verge of finalizing the new cast is what the media has gotten to know.

As we know, the drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is focussed on the wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara. There are again rumours of Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) kid and getting to know about it just before the wedding.

Also, there has been a new entry too to spice up the story plot. As we have seen, Sujit Mama has entered the show and he has come to be part of the wedding festivities. However, he has a weakness for girls, and tries to get close and intimate with Aarohi. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will initially find it strange when Mama will touch her. However, she will pacify herself saying that she is thinking too much. Soon, Mama will make more advances towards Aarohi and will try to hold her by her waist. Akshara will also know about it and it will be Akshara who will motivate Aarohi to fight for herself.

This new entry and the drama will happen during the wedding. Aarohi will end up slapping the Mama. Akshara and Aarohi will together expose Mama’s flirtatious nature.

Are you excited about this new entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Tell us about it here.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Sarkar's life in danger 857734
Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Sarkar’s life in danger
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad suspects foul play in his relationship with Sahiba 857720
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad suspects foul play in his relationship with Sahiba
Anupamaa Update: Samar meets Anupamaa in her dream? 857669
Anupamaa Update: Samar meets Anupamaa in her dream?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri finds a way to strengthen Abhimanyu-Akshara bond 857644
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri finds a way to strengthen Abhimanyu-Akshara bond
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof 856964
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav

Latest Stories

Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses 857676
Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses
Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai's Mission Raniganj, based on Jaswant Singh Gill's real-life story, releases on October 6, 2023. 857731
Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai’s Mission Raniganj, based on Jaswant Singh Gill’s real-life story, releases on October 6, 2023.
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857662
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit
Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment bring together top creative talent for their next magnum opus web series PAAN PARDA ZARDA, set against the world of illegal opium smuggling in Central India 857649
Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment present “Paan Parda Zarda,” a web series on illegal opium smuggling in Central India
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer sees Neerja's dance 857641
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Abeer sees Neerja’s dance
Baghban & 20, Amitabh Bachchan , Hema Malini’s Most Influential Film 857639
Baghban & 20, Amitabh Bachchan ,Hema Malini’s Most Influential Film
Read Latest News