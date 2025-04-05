New Mom Shraddha Arya Gets Real About Postpartum Hair Loss – See Shocking Pic

Shraddha Arya welcomed her twin babies, a girl and a boy, in November 2024 and has been embracing motherhood lately. However, recently, the actress posted a picture on social media revealing her real struggles postpartum, including major hair loss. Shraddha is best known for her role as Preeta from the show Kundali Bhagya.

On 4 April 2025, Shraddha shared a story showcasing her hair strands in her hand during the shower. The picture highlights the shocking hair fall which happens post delivery. Emphasizing the fact and wrote, “It’s Real! #PostpartumHairfall” with a crying emoji.

Postpartum hair loss is a common condition that occurs after delivery. New moms especially experience this a lot more. This condition starts after a few weeks of delivery. The reason behind this is the changing hormonal balance. The Kundali Bhagya actress opened up about this issue, discussing struggles after delivery for new moms.

Just a few days ago, Shraddha Arya revealed the cute names of her twin babies. The actress unveiled her babies’ names using the Ghibli trend. She created cute animated photos and revealed her twin babies’ names- Shaurya and Siya.

Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal in 2021, and after almost three years, the couple was blessed with twin babies in 2024. The actress is a dedicated artist who worked until the last month of her delivery. She was last seen in Kundali Bhagya.