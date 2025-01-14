Omung Kumar To Grace Bigg Boss 18, Midweek Eviction Alert Tonight

Bigg Boss 18 is finally gearing up for the finale this weekend on 19 January 2025. Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh are the seven contestants left, fighting to be in the top five. The media round on Monday turned out to be a perfect treat for the audience as the journalists questioned contestants about their gameplay. Amidst the high competition, Omung Kumar will grace the show as a guest.

Omung Kumar is the one who designed the Bigg Boss 18 house with his wife Vanitha. From the horse, swimming pool, and horror sculptures, the house resonates with the theme ‘Time Ka Tandav’. The designer will appear as a guest and will also give some tasks to the contestants inside, spicing up the finale week.

On the other hand, contestants will be stunned by a mid-week eviction tonight. As per the sources, among the remaining seven contestants someone will be evicted tonight, and the finale week will proceed with six contestants. For this week, all the contestants- Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh are nominated, which makes it clear that the one who gets fewer votes will leave the show after coming so close to the finale.

Who do you think will be evicted in the mid-week eviction among the seven remaining contestants?