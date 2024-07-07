OTT News: Riteish Deshmukh’s Pill Gurmeet Choudhary’s Commander Karan Saxena- Top Releases This Week

OTT has become a new obsession. Because of its convenience, vast content library, personalized recommendations, and cost-effectiveness, the audience finds it flexible for entertaining themselves. For all those who love beige watches, check out the top releases of the coming week from 8 July to 14 July, including releases like Riteish Deshmukh’s Pill and Gurmeet Choudhary’s Commander Karan Saxena.

1) Riteish Deshmukh’s Pill

The upcoming thriller mystery is a perfect treat for the audience as it intrigues with the trailer. The series will stream on 12 July on Jio Cinema Premium. The show casts Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Malhotra, and Vikram Dharia in key roles.

2) Emraan Hashmi’s Showtime Part 2

Showtime is all set to return with the second streaming from 12 July on Disney Plus Hostar. The show casts Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, and Vijay Raaz.

3) Wild Wild Punjab

This drama, Starring Patralekhaa Paul, Rajesh Sharma, and Varun Sharma in the lead, will be released on Netflix on 10 July.

4) Receiver

The documentary series will release on the OTT platform Netflix on 10 July.

5) Vikings: Valhalla: S3

Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, Goran Višnjić, and Sam Corlett starrer Vikings: Valhalla: S3 will release on 11 July on Netflix.

6) Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens, an adult animated series based on the beloved card game recently ported to Netflix Games, will stream on the OTT platform Netflix on 12 July.

7) Bad Cop

The Hostar Special ‘Bad Cop’ new episode will release on Thursday, streaming on Disney Plus Hostar.

8) Other shows on Disney Plus Hostar, like Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer, will release on 11 July, while Macross Frontier, Macross Frontier: The False Songstress, Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell, and Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time will release on 12 July.

9) Gurmeet Choudhary’s Commander Karan Saxena

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to entertain the audience with his action-packed avatar in the series Commander Karan Saxena. It will release on Disney Plus Hostar on 8 July.