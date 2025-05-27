Ram Yashvardhan And Subha Rajput Starrer Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav To End, Reports

The Colors TV show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav has been ruling over hearts since the premiere of the show. The show started in June 2023 and has been running successfully for almost two years now. However, shocking news has surfaced online, which has left fans upset as the show is likely to end soon.

According to the latest reports by Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav will go off-air soon. The show stars Subha Rajput and Raam Yashvardhan in the lead, portraying the iconic role of Shiv And Shakti. If you are wondering what went wrong that the makers have decided to call it a quiet, the reports suggest that the low TRP ratings have caused the sudden end of the show. However, there are no official releases about the same. The makers and the actors are yet to react to this.

Last week, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav maintained its charm and secured a TVR of 1.0 on the TRP ratings. However, it is very low in comparison to other shows as the makers wish to achieve the target of TVR ranging from 2.0 to 2.6 and more.

The Colors mythological show, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, is produced by Siddharth Tewary’s Swastik Productions. And this show turned out to be a well-performing mythological show in recent times.