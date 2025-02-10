Reports: Avinesh Rekhi joins Ronit Roy in Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, an upcoming historical presentation on Sony TV, has captivated audiences with its first-look promo, which shows versatile and popular actor Ronit Roy playing the role of Someshvar Chauhan, the father of Prithviraj Chauhan. The show’s first look is impressive, showing the birth of Prithviraj.

As we know, Ronit Roy gets back to television after Swarn Ghar. He plays the father of the main character, Prithviraj Chauhan. The media has also reported that yesteryear film actress Tejaswini Kolhapure is also a part of the show.

We now hear of popular actor Avinesh Rekhi joining the cast of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Avinesh who is even today remembered for his lead role in Choti Sardaarni was last seen in Zee TV’s Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. He was also seen in Udaariyaan.

Reports suggest that Avinesh will play the powerful role of Ghaznavi in the show.

We are waiting for more official confirmations regarding the cast of the show. This presentation on Sony TV looks appealing and we hope that it is a visual treat for the viewers.